  • March 14th, 2019

Chloe’s brand new flagship opens in Seoul

French fashion house Chloe has opened a new flagship in Seoul.

The new 386sqm two-story boutique in the luxury shopping district of Cheongdam features an eye-catching facade consisting of beige marble stones and the maison’s logo in brass.

Chloe flagship - Seoul 1

The first floor entrance ushers clients into the accessories and small leather goods section, while on the second floor the full collection is hung up on brass rails, sitting alongside footwear.

Chloe flagship - Seoul 2

Furnishings and decor are used to express the brand’s vocabulary, mirroring the maison’s flagship boutique on avenue Montaigne which contrasts a light femininity with robust architectural details and raw mineral materials.

Chloe flagship - Seoul 3

 

Chloe flagship - Seoul 4

Tender curvilinear forms on the ceiling, floor and furniture echo the roundness of the letters in the Chloe logo, while a palette of white and powdery beige rose warmed by mustard and polished natural brass illuminate the space.

Vintage designer furniture is found on the second floor, which includes a private VIP space.

